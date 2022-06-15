Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $530.84 Million Stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,296,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241,677 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $530,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,072,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,356,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442,296 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Stellantis by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,506,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,505 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Stellantis by 1,783.7% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLA opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STLA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stellantis from €20.00 ($20.83) to €18.50 ($19.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($28.13) to €21.00 ($21.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($23.96) to €28.00 ($29.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

