Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,554,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 74,673 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.7% of Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,034,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Broadcom by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,843. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $520.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $210.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.71 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $571.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $591.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.70.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

