Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 393,132 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,452,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,132 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.83% of Roku worth $559,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,139 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Roku by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,667,000 after purchasing an additional 36,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,897,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,270,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,961,000 after acquiring an additional 32,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,262.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501 over the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.27.

ROKU opened at $74.29 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $72.63 and a one year high of $490.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.81 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

