Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Shares Down 15.9%

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 15.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 2,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22.

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

