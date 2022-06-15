Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO) Short Interest Update

Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 92.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 490,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATAO opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Altair International has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Altair International (Get Rating)

Altair International Corp. operates in the metals and mining and green technology sectors. It holds interest in the Walker Ridge Gold project comprises 187 claims located in Elko County, Nevada; and the Stonewall project, which consists of 1,260 acres situated in Nye and Esmeralda counties, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

