Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Trading Down 11.2%

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) traded down 11.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.14 and last traded at $32.14. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASGTF shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$71.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altus Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$72.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Altus Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.