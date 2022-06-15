Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,608,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 25,813,152 shares.The stock last traded at $2.55 and had previously closed at $2.67.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the 4th quarter worth about $683,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 379.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 126,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 99,956 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,525,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ambev Company Profile (NYSE:ABEV)
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.
