Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,608,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 25,813,152 shares.The stock last traded at $2.55 and had previously closed at $2.67.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the 4th quarter worth about $683,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 379.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 126,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 99,956 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,525,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

