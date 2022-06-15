American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.54.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

