American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.43 Per Share

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 1.43 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40.
American Tower has raised its dividend by an average of 18.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. American Tower has a payout ratio of 115.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect American Tower to earn $10.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.9%.
Shares of American Tower stock opened at $234.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.34.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.29.
In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of American Tower by 7.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
