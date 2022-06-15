Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Purchased by Ghost Tree Capital LLC

Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the quarter. Amicus Therapeutics accounts for 2.1% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 209,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,538,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624,249 shares during the period.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $12.63.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 84.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $99,823.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 302,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,745.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,332 shares of company stock valued at $597,154. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

