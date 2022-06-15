Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $17.63 and last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 9030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

Specifically, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 269.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

