Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Trading 9.4% Higher

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36. 12,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 690,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $497.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,196 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,261,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,250,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 372,898 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

