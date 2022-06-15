Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $65.57

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.57 and last traded at $65.57, with a volume of 23157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

Get Amphenol alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,858,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,304,738,000 after acquiring an additional 628,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amphenol by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,258,223,000 after acquiring an additional 400,777 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Amphenol by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,485,863,000 after acquiring an additional 864,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,681,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $931,701,000 after acquiring an additional 336,188 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.