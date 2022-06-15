ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.65

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 2871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

AMSSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ams-OSRAM from CHF 15 to CHF 14 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ams-OSRAM from CHF 17.70 to CHF 13.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ams-OSRAM in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.77.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.