Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-$2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $4.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.28. 150,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,827,912. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.30.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $782,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,461 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Analog Devices by 38.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

