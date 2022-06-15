Analyzing Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) & OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) and OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Blackboxstocks alerts:

This table compares Blackboxstocks and OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks $6.11 million 2.40 -$2.62 million N/A N/A OBIC Co.,Ltd. $797.01 million 16.24 $387.15 million $4.37 33.30

OBIC Co.,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks.

Profitability

This table compares Blackboxstocks and OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks N/A N/A N/A OBIC Co.,Ltd. 48.57% 15.58% 14.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Blackboxstocks and OBIC Co.,Ltd., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 0 0 N/A OBIC Co.,Ltd. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OBIC Co.,Ltd. beats Blackboxstocks on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackboxstocks (Get Rating)

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd. (Get Rating)

OBIC Co.,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses. The company also provides system support services, including system operation support and maintenance, and hardware maintenance. In addition, it offers office automation services, such as sale of package software, and peripheral equipment and supplies, as well as processing of printed materials. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.