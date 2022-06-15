Analyzing Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) and Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) and Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tivic Health Systems and Edap Tms, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Edap Tms 0 0 2 0 3.00

Edap Tms has a consensus price target of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 66.15%. Given Edap Tms’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Edap Tms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivic Health Systems N/A N/A N/A Edap Tms 0.47% 0.44% 0.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of Edap Tms shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Edap Tms’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivic Health Systems $1.17 million 14.39 -$8.49 million N/A N/A Edap Tms $51.94 million 4.14 $830,000.00 ($0.01) -641.36

Edap Tms has higher revenue and earnings than Tivic Health Systems.

Summary

Edap Tms beats Tivic Health Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, including BestBuy.com and FSAStore.com. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Edap Tms Company Profile (Get Rating)

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST). The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices based on HIFU technology for the minimally invasive treatment of urological and other clinical indications. This segment also offers Ablatherm, an ultrasound guided robotic HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer; Ablatherm Fusion that incorporates the company's proprietary fusion software, which merges MRI and ultrasound images; and the Focal One, a HIFU robotic device dedicated to the focal therapy of prostate cancer, as well as disposables, and leasing and treatment related services; and maintenance services. The ESWL division manufactures, markets, and services lithotripter for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of ESWL technology; and offers Sonolith i-move, an extracorporeal shockwave lithotripter to small and mid-size hospitals, as well as sells disposable parts for lithotripters and electrodes. The Distribution division markets, distributes, and services lasers, micro-ultrasound systems, and other medical products from third parties, as well as leases devices; sells disposables and spare parts; and offers maintenance services. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing, sales organization, and service platform, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

