Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CRO William Schuh Sells 3,282 Shares

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) CRO William Schuh sold 3,282 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $206,208.06. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 26,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,225.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of PLAN stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.20. 2,551,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,831,046. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.51 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.03. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25.
Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 73.08% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded Anaplan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.13.
Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.
