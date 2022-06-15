Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CRO William Schuh Sells 3,282 Shares

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) CRO William Schuh sold 3,282 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $206,208.06. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 26,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,225.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PLAN stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.20. 2,551,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,831,046. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.51 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.03. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 73.08% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 26.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 42,914 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 18.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded Anaplan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.13.

Anaplan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.