Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.75

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at GBX 151.40 ($1.84) on Wednesday. Anglo Pacific Group has a one year low of GBX 119.41 ($1.45) and a one year high of GBX 192.67 ($2.34). The company has a market cap of £323.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 170.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 154.07.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 245 ($2.97) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Patrick Meier sold 28,024 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.11), for a total value of £48,761.76 ($59,184.08).

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

