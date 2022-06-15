Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.00

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.00 and last traded at $40.24, with a volume of 578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.88.
The company has a market capitalization of $758.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.70.
In other Anterix news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $243,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,955.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.
About Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anterix (ATEX)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.