Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.00

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.00 and last traded at $40.24, with a volume of 578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $758.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.70.

Get Anterix alerts:

In other Anterix news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $243,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,955.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 51.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.