Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Holdings Reduced by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC decreased its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 116,950 shares during the period. Antero Resources makes up approximately 1.4% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,250,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,622.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,581,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,204 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,343,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,145,000. Finally, Plustick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,027,352 shares of company stock valued at $35,704,600. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of NYSE:AR traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.22. The stock had a trading volume of 353,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,591,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 3.71. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $786.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

