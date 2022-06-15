Antonetti Capital Management LLC Acquires 701 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 119.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,416,486,000 after buying an additional 827,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Visa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Visa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,280,800,000 after acquiring an additional 320,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.
NYSE V opened at $193.52 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.90 and its 200 day moving average is $212.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $367.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.
About Visa (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
