Antonetti Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.14.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

