Antonetti Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 149,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RFI opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $18.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

