Antonetti Capital Management LLC Has $115,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,436,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,305,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,034,000 after purchasing an additional 92,025 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 40,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,871,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.