Antonetti Capital Management LLC Has $188,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Finally, Castellan Group boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Castellan Group now owns 4,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $416.17 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $444.57 and its 200 day moving average is $408.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $110.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

