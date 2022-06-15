Antonetti Capital Management LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

IEI opened at $116.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.99. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $132.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

