Antonetti Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 85,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 34,233 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $778,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The stock has a market cap of $213.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.79 and its 200-day moving average is $81.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

