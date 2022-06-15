Antonetti Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

FDL opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.67. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

