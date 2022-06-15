Anyswap Market Cap Hits $63.50 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.41 or 0.00015547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $63.50 million and approximately $488,379.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,299.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.92 or 0.14672470 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.73 or 0.00400371 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00069598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,003.50 or 1.59751096 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.