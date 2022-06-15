ApeSwap Finance Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $47.84 million and $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.29 or 0.00440585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00060036 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00011704 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

