Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Acquires New Shares in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,256,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned approximately 7.46% of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $23,256,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $17,740,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $15,330,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $10,877,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $10,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $10.30.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire technology-enabled companies in the healthcare industry.

