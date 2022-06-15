Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Buys New Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $101.93 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.01 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.79.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $3,965,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,974,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

