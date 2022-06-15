Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lessened its holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,568,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000,685 shares during the period. Talos Energy accounts for approximately 0.4% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 11.69% of Talos Energy worth $93,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 43.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 237,001 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $4,725,799.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,954,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,131,832.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 121,661 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $2,413,754.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,020,560 shares in the company, valued at $298,007,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,733,606 shares of company stock worth $36,081,078. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TALO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

