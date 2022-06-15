Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Invests $2.51 Million in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPABU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPABU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $6,024,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $4,000,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $3,038,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $15,000,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $2,065,000.

Shares of NPABU stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.06.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

