Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Invests $3.41 Million in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 349,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned approximately 1.04% of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEGA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth about $12,187,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 7,428.3% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,021,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after buying an additional 1,008,100 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the third quarter worth about $5,831,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities with software, Internet, and technology-enabled companies.

