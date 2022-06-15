Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Invests $4.31 Million in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,312,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE bought a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $304,000.

VMGAU stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

