Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Purchases 600,000 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $17,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 94,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $22.26.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.