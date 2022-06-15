Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Purchases New Position in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 49,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in LDH Growth Corp I by 3,526.1% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 779,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 757,617 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $978,000. 72.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ LDHA opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. LDH Growth Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $9.90.
LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.
