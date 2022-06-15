Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Purchases New Position in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 49,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in LDH Growth Corp I by 3,526.1% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 779,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 757,617 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $978,000. 72.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LDH Growth Corp I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LDHA opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. LDH Growth Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LDH Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LDH Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.