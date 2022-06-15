Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Takes $5.05 Million Position in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $757,000.

NASDAQ:TOACU opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

