Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Takes Position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 215,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 0.50% of Forum Merger IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMIV. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. 67.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FMIV opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $9.92.

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

