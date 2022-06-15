Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Gap Up to $17.89

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.89, but opened at $18.78. Arcellx shares last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 3,338 shares trading hands.

ACLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Arcellx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.61). Equities analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter worth $77,110,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter worth $56,317,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter worth $21,493,000. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter worth $19,360,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter worth $7,012,000. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

