Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Gap Up to $6.59

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.59, but opened at $6.86. Arcos Dorados shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 9,257 shares trading hands.

ARCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.80 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $787.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.07 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 50.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

