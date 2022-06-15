Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 21,402 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 325,268 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 37,755 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,607,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after buying an additional 607,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.