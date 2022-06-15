Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda Sells 20,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $1,913,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,321.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Friday, May 13th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $2,154,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $366,835.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $5,132,400.00.

Shares of ANET traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,676,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,916. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.98.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,572 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 43,563 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 287.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 36,783 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,847,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.