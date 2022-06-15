Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $78.50

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $78.50 and last traded at $78.69, with a volume of 1478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.09.

AWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.80.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 22.89%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $129,825.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,990.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 88,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,331,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

