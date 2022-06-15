Arqma Hits Market Cap of $85,118.90 (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Arqma has traded down 33.2% against the dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $85,118.90 and $357.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,362.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,222.65 or 0.05467311 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000267 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00022271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00224308 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.89 or 0.00567424 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.77 or 0.00531082 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00070238 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004168 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,176,331 coins and its circulating supply is 13,131,788 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

