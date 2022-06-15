Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.07

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.07 and last traded at $37.07, with a volume of 3206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.13.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Europe reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.31.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.07.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.29). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 29.38% and a negative net margin of 326.72%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.51 million. The firm’s revenue was up 340.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $1,392,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth $2,549,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arvinas by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth $1,338,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth $2,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

