Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) to Issue Dividend of $0.68

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AHT stock opened at GBX 3,716 ($45.10) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,165.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,979.37. The firm has a market cap of £16.45 billion and a PE ratio of 17.59. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,551 ($43.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,572 ($79.77).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($78.89) to GBX 6,100 ($74.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,136 ($50.20) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ashtead Group to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 4,950 ($60.08) to GBX 4,625 ($56.14) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,050 ($61.29) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,350.11 ($64.94).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

