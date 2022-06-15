Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5,412.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASHTY. Peel Hunt upgraded Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ashtead Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($78.89) to GBX 6,100 ($74.04) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ashtead Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($72.82) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,770 ($57.90) to GBX 4,136 ($50.20) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $177.50 on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $175.57 and a 12-month high of $349.69. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.26.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

